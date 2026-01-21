The Verdict Looms: Reflecting on Shinzo Abe's Assassination

A critical verdict is awaited as a Japanese court prepares to announce its decision on Tetsuya Yamagami, the man accused of assassinating former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The incident in July 2022, which involved the use of a homemade firearm, shocked the nation and drew attention to Abe's lingering influence.

Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested on the scene in Nara and later admitted to the crime, driven by resentment towards the Unification Church. The case has put a spotlight on the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's connections with the church, affecting its political standing after Abe's death.

Prosecutors demand a life sentence, marking the act as unprecedented in Japan's post-war history, while Yamagami's defense emphasizes familial hardships linked to the church. Observers anticipate a landmark verdict, reflecting broader societal and political implications in the aftermath of Abe's unsolved assassination.

(With inputs from agencies.)