US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-01-2026 03:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 03:35 IST
US Vice President J D Vance and his wife, Usha, have announced they are expecting a son in late July. This will be their fourth child.
Expressing their excitement, the couple highlighted their appreciation for the military doctors who ensure their family's well-being. Both mother and baby are reportedly doing well.
This announcement aligns with Vice President Vance's ongoing advocacy for increased birth rates in the US, a stance he emphasized during his political career, including his Senate bid and public speeches.
