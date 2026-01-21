Left Menu

US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child

US Vice President J D Vance and his wife, Usha, are expecting their fourth child, a son, in July. The couple expressed gratitude to military doctors and staff for their support. Vance is known for his advocacy for higher birth rates, underscoring his efforts to encourage more American families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 21-01-2026 03:35 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 03:35 IST
US Vice President J D Vance and his wife, Usha, have announced they are expecting a son in late July. This will be their fourth child.

Expressing their excitement, the couple highlighted their appreciation for the military doctors who ensure their family's well-being. Both mother and baby are reportedly doing well.

This announcement aligns with Vice President Vance's ongoing advocacy for increased birth rates in the US, a stance he emphasized during his political career, including his Senate bid and public speeches.

