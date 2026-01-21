US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child

US Vice President J D Vance and his wife, Usha, have announced they are expecting a son in late July. This will be their fourth child.

Expressing their excitement, the couple highlighted their appreciation for the military doctors who ensure their family's well-being. Both mother and baby are reportedly doing well.

This announcement aligns with Vice President Vance's ongoing advocacy for increased birth rates in the US, a stance he emphasized during his political career, including his Senate bid and public speeches.

