Tragic Homecoming: Odia Migrant Worker's Family Awaits Body from Qatar

The family of Kuna Khuntia, a migrant worker from Odisha who died in Qatar, has urged the government to return his body for last rites. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death, amid regional unrest. Khuntia's family depended on his earnings for their livelihood.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:52 IST
Tragic Homecoming: Odia Migrant Worker's Family Awaits Body from Qatar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The family of Kuna Khuntia, an Odia migrant worker who tragically passed away in Qatar, is pleading with the government to bring his body back to Khallikote in Odisha for burial. Khuntia, the family's primary breadwinner, died under unclear circumstances while working in Doha.

The deceased's family members have urged local authorities, including the tahasildar, to expedite the process so they can perform last rites. His death occurred amid ongoing regional conflicts, which had heightened communication between Khuntia and his family.

A preliminary district inquiry has been conducted, with findings soon to be submitted to the state's labour commissioner. This tragic event highlights the vulnerabilities faced by migrant workers in conflict zones abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

