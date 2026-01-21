Left Menu

UK and China Revive 'Golden Era' Business Dialogue Amid Political Sensitivities

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans a visit to Beijing to restart the previously thriving 'golden era' business dialogue. The initiative seeks to rejuvenate trade ties with major companies from both nations participating. Political sensitivities over Chinese firms in UK infrastructure pose potential hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 12:51 IST
Britain and China are poised to reignite their 'golden era' business dialogue as Prime Minister Keir Starmer schedules a significant trip to Beijing. This visit, expected next week, aims to rekindle thriving trade discussions between the two nations.

Significant firms from the UK like AstraZeneca, BP, and HSBC are set to join the revamped 'UK-China CEO Council', a forum initially established by ex-Prime Minister Theresa May and then-Premier Li Keqiang in 2018.

On the Chinese side, big names such as Bank of China and China Mobile are expected to participate. However, political sensitivities relating to Chinese companies' roles in UK's infrastructure could complicate the meetings, highlighting ongoing geopolitical tensions.

