Saji Cherian Withdraws Controversial Remarks Amid Political Backlash

In a move to quell growing political tensions, Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian refrained from his recent remarks on local election results, which had stirred significant controversy.

The minister's statement, interpreted as a critique of the Muslim League's victories, was condemned by the Congress-led UDF, who accused the Left government of harboring a communal agenda.

Cherian expressed regret over the misunderstanding, reiterating his dedication to secularism and withdrawing the contentious comments that sparked the political firestorm.

