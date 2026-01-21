Left Menu

Saji Cherian Withdraws Controversial Remarks Amid Political Backlash

Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian withdrew his controversial remarks concerning recent local election results in Kerala, following backlash from the Congress-led UDF. Cherian expressed regret over the misunderstanding, clarifying that his words were twisted and asserting his lifelong commitment to secularism and opposition to communalism.

In a move to quell growing political tensions, Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian refrained from his recent remarks on local election results, which had stirred significant controversy.

The minister's statement, interpreted as a critique of the Muslim League's victories, was condemned by the Congress-led UDF, who accused the Left government of harboring a communal agenda.

Cherian expressed regret over the misunderstanding, reiterating his dedication to secularism and withdrawing the contentious comments that sparked the political firestorm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

