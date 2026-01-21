Saji Cherian Withdraws Controversial Remarks Amid Political Backlash
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian withdrew his controversial remarks concerning recent local election results in Kerala, following backlash from the Congress-led UDF. Cherian expressed regret over the misunderstanding, clarifying that his words were twisted and asserting his lifelong commitment to secularism and opposition to communalism.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-01-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:18 IST
- Country:
- India
In a move to quell growing political tensions, Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian refrained from his recent remarks on local election results, which had stirred significant controversy.
The minister's statement, interpreted as a critique of the Muslim League's victories, was condemned by the Congress-led UDF, who accused the Left government of harboring a communal agenda.
Cherian expressed regret over the misunderstanding, reiterating his dedication to secularism and withdrawing the contentious comments that sparked the political firestorm.
(With inputs from agencies.)