Strengthening Transatlantic Ties: The EU's Call for Solidarity

The Polish president underscored the vital need for solidarity among European nations, highlighting that robust transatlantic ties with the United States are crucial for ensuring the security of NATO members on the eastern flank.

During a panel discussion in Davos, Karol Nawrocki stressed the dual necessity of cultivating intra-European unity alongside strong transatlantic alliances.

The focus remains on solidifying relationships to address security challenges faced by eastern NATO countries.

