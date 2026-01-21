Left Menu

Left Parties Oppose India's Participation in US-Led 'Board of Peace'

The Left parties in India have urged the government to reject the US's invitation to join the 'Board of Peace', arguing that it undermines the United Nations and Palestinian rights. The parties view the invitation as a means for the US to exert control internationally and betray the Palestinian cause.

Five Left parties in India have voiced strong opposition to the government's potential participation in a US-led initiative dubbed the 'Board of Peace'. The initiative is intended to advance the 'Gaza Peace Plan', but is seen by the Left as a threat to Palestinian rights.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the parties criticized the Board as an attempt to bypass the United Nations and establish a US-centric international structure. Leaders of the CPI(M), CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, AIFB, and RSP emphasized that joining the Board would be detrimental to the Palestinian cause.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has promoted the Board as a prestigious effort to bring peace to Gaza. His invitation to India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shared by US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor. Leftists, however, remain firm in their stance against US imperial ambitions.

