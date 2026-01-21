Left Menu

Nepal's Political Heavyweights Enter Fray Amid Gen Z Rebellion

Following youth-led Gen Z protests, Nepal's former prime ministers, including K P Sharma Oli and Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda', are vying for the March 5 general elections. With demands for new leadership, ex-leaders, mostly aged over 70, face challenges from younger political figures.

Updated: 21-01-2026 15:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's political landscape witnesses a fresh battle as four former prime ministers file nominations for the upcoming general elections, resulting from previous youth protests demanding change. K P Sharma Oli and Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' are prominent contenders among the seasoned political figures.

The Gen Z dissatisfaction stems from the long-standing leadership cycle dominated by a select few, akin to a 'musical chair' scenario. Despite calls for fresh faces, many candidates are over 70 years old. Former prime ministers like Sher Bahadur Deuba, urged by his party's young members, chose not to contest.

Adding to the political mix, former mayors like Balendra Shah aim to leverage their local leadership success on a national stage. The Election Commission reports over 3,000 candidates, including a significant number of women, competing for 165 directly elected parliamentary seats.

