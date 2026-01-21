Left Menu

U.S.-Russia Peace Talks at Davos: Constructive Dialogue Unfolds

The Kremlin reported no public comments on discussions at Davos between representatives of Russia and the United States regarding a peace deal to end the conflict in Ukraine. Russian delegates described the talks as very positive and constructive, emphasizing the importance of information-sharing among U.S., European, and Ukrainian officials.

Updated: 21-01-2026 15:49 IST
U.S.-Russia Peace Talks at Davos: Constructive Dialogue Unfolds
The Kremlin stated it had no public comments on the discussions held in Davos between representatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump. It was reported that the talks, focused on a potential peace agreement to resolve the war in Ukraine, were deemed very positive and constructive by both parties.

When probed about the broader state of negotiations concerning the peace deal, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted the importance for Russia to obtain information on the ongoing discussions involving the United States, European nations, and Ukraine.

The dialogue marks a significant step, as representatives aim to foster a collaborative approach towards resolving the prolonged conflict. Both sides have underscored the need for continued communication and collaboration in the peace process.

