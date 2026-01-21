Left Menu

Rajasthan's Examination Scandal: BJP's Strict Action Against 'Paper Mafias'

Rajasthan Minister of State for Home, Jawahar Singh Bedham, has highlighted large-scale irregularities in exams under the previous Congress regime. The current BJP government promises firm action against those involved. The minister addressed these issues at a public grievance hearing, asserting BJP's commitment to rule of law and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 17:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jawahar Singh Bedham, Rajasthan's Minister of State for Home, has accused the former Congress government of severe examination irregularities. According to Bedham, the BJP is committed to taking 'strict and impartial' actions against the malpractices that undermined the exam system's integrity.

At a press conference, Bedham revealed that the past Congress administration allegedly manipulated OMR sheets to favor candidates with zero or even negative scores, an act seen as highly unfair to diligent students. The BJP is determined to cleanse Rajasthan of 'paper mafias' and bring all offenders to justice, adhering to strict legal principles.

Bedham spoke during a public grievance session at the BJP state headquarters, attended by hundreds expressing their concerns. In response, the minister assured prompt action, resolving many issues immediately and urging officials to expedite pending cases. This government, led by CM Bhajanlal Sharma, aims for transparency and accountability in addressing citizens' needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

