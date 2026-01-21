Rajasthan's Examination Scandal: BJP's Strict Action Against 'Paper Mafias'

Jawahar Singh Bedham, Rajasthan's Minister of State for Home, has accused the former Congress government of severe examination irregularities. According to Bedham, the BJP is committed to taking 'strict and impartial' actions against the malpractices that undermined the exam system's integrity.

At a press conference, Bedham revealed that the past Congress administration allegedly manipulated OMR sheets to favor candidates with zero or even negative scores, an act seen as highly unfair to diligent students. The BJP is determined to cleanse Rajasthan of 'paper mafias' and bring all offenders to justice, adhering to strict legal principles.

Bedham spoke during a public grievance session at the BJP state headquarters, attended by hundreds expressing their concerns. In response, the minister assured prompt action, resolving many issues immediately and urging officials to expedite pending cases. This government, led by CM Bhajanlal Sharma, aims for transparency and accountability in addressing citizens' needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)