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Unauthorized Oversight: Students Help Teacher in Maharashtra Exam Scandal

A probe revealed two Class VI students were involved in drawing lines on answer sheets at a Maharashtra school. Teacher Vaibhav Shende was found guilty of unauthorized involvement of students and faced penalties. The incident prompted a review by the Kolhapur Divisional Board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-03-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 23:05 IST
Unauthorized Oversight: Students Help Teacher in Maharashtra Exam Scandal
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A recent investigation by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has sparked concern after a video showed two Class VI students reportedly assisting a teacher with checking Class X Marathi exam papers in Satara.

The investigation confirmed that while the students were only drawing lines on blank answer sheets, teacher Vaibhav Shende was found guilty of giving the papers to unauthorized individuals. As a result, his remuneration for the task was seized.

The Kolhapur Divisional Board initiated the probe after the video went viral. Officials stated that while the students did not assess the papers, Shende violated confidentiality rules. The school has been directed to take disciplinary action.

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