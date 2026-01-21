Left Menu

Lula Dominates in Brazilian Election Polls as Flavio Gains Momentum

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva maintains a lead over right-wing challengers Senator Flavio Bolsonaro and Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas. Polls suggest Lula would prevail in both first-round and run-off scenarios. Market reactions follow fluctuating political endorsements and electoral forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 17:02 IST
Lula Dominates in Brazilian Election Polls as Flavio Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva continues to lead in pre-election polls, holding a significant advantage over main right-wing challengers. According to an AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll conducted in January, Lula stands at 48% support, overshadowing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro's 28% and Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas' 11%.

If Tarcisio de Freitas were not to participate in the race, Lula's backing would rise slightly to 49%, while Senator Flavio Bolsonaro would gain 35% of the vote. Lula remains favored in hypothetical run-off scenarios, defeating both challengers with 49% to 45% margins.

Endorsements and political maneuvers impact market sentiments, with former President Jair Bolsonaro's support for his son Flavio previously causing fluctuations in Brazil's currency and equities. The poll surveyed over 5,400 individuals and maintains a 1-point margin of error.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ICC Upholds T20 World Cup Schedule Amidst Bangladesh's Venue Concerns

ICC Upholds T20 World Cup Schedule Amidst Bangladesh's Venue Concerns

 United Arab Emirates
2
Spain’s Rail Safety Crisis: Nationwide Strike After Tragic Derailments

Spain’s Rail Safety Crisis: Nationwide Strike After Tragic Derailments

 Global
3
Court Demands Report on Asha Kiran Inmates' Conditions

Court Demands Report on Asha Kiran Inmates' Conditions

 India
4
Merz Skips Trump's Board Event at Davos

Merz Skips Trump's Board Event at Davos

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026