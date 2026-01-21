Khadoor Sahib MP Seeks Parole to Attend Parliament Amid Legal Battle

Amritpal Singh, the imprisoned MP from Khadoor Sahib, has approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking parole to attend the Parliament budget session.

Scheduled from January 28 to February 13 and again in March, the session provides a platform for Singh to discuss critical issues including Punjab floods and drug concerns.

Currently held under the National Security Act in Assam, Singh previously missed the Winter session due to unresolved legal proceedings. His legal battle continues.

