AAP Rebuts Saini's Claims on Punjab Flood Compensation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has strongly refuted Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's recent remarks on the compensation distributed to victims of last year's devastating floods in Punjab. The AAP described Saini's statements as 'false and misleading', asserting that the Punjab government delivered on its promises to affected families.

Baltej Pannu, Punjab AAP's media in-charge, highlighted that the state administration provided compensation for damaged properties, lost livestock, and fatalities. He criticized Saini for suggesting discrepancies in the payout amounts. Saini had claimed Punjab promised Rs 20,000 per acre for poultry losses, while AAP's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, indicated Rs 50,000 was granted, with claims of unaccounted funds.

The AAP further targeted the central government for not releasing the Rs 1,600 crore flood relief announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pannu also praised Punjab's sand policy as beneficial for farmers and urged Saini to address issues within his own state of Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies.)