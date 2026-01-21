Energizing Peace: Armenia and Azerbaijan's Ambitious TRIPP Project

Armenia and Azerbaijan are set to integrate their energy systems, enabling electricity imports and exports, as announced by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The initiative is part of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) transit corridor across the South Caucasus.

Following the U.S.-brokered peace deal after decades of conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, TRIPP promises to connect Azerbaijan directly to Nakhchivan and further to Turkey, involving significant U.S. investment. The United States will hold a 74% share in the TRIPP Development Company for 49 years, with potential extensions.

Azerbaijan's resumed gasoline exports to Armenia indicate thawing relations, yet Baku demands constitutional changes from Yerevan. With Pashinyan facing elections, tensions around constitutional amendments persist without a set referendum date.

(With inputs from agencies.)