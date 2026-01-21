Congress Criticizes Trump's Claims of Resolving India-Pakistan Conflict
The Congress mocked President Trump after he reiterated claims of ending a conflict between India and Pakistan at the World Economic Forum. Trump stated he stopped the May conflict and credited himself with averting nuclear escalation, which Congress dismissed, highlighting conflicting accounts and lack of third-party mediation acknowledgment by India.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party took a jab at the Modi government after U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his claim of resolving last year's India-Pakistan conflict at the World Economic Forum. Trump asserted that he halted the May conflict, crediting himself with preventing a potential nuclear escalation.
Sharing a clip of Trump's remarks in Davos, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh commented that Trump's count of ending wars has now reached 71, with special mention of a significant Indian presence at the forum. Earlier, Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Modi for Trump's repeated declarations of ending Operation Sindoor.
Trump claimed credit in Washington for ending eight major global conflicts, emphasizing his role in the India-Pakistan dispute. He suggested he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for averting potential catastrophe but faced skepticism from Congress representatives who noted India's consistent denial of any third-party mediation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
California Governor Denied Davos Speaking Slot Amid White House Controversy
Newsom vs. Trump: Blocked at Davos Sparks Controversy
Chaos in Gaza: A Mother's Grief Amidst Conflict
Putin to Engage with U.S. Envoys on Ukraine Conflict Solutions
Controversy Surrounds Trump's Ambitious Peace Board at Davos