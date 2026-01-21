Strategic Review: Northern Army's Focus on North Kashmir Operations

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, Northern Army Commander, conducted a thorough review of troop preparedness and ongoing operations in North Kashmir on Wednesday. The focus was on evaluating the current strategies and measures being implemented in the field.

Lt Gen Sharma's visit to the Rafiabad-Sopore sector was aimed at assessing the military's operational readiness. The Army's Northern Command highlighted its leader's emphasis on enhancing performance standards and ensuring effective implementation of strategic initiatives.

In discussions with representatives at the Joint Control Centre, Lt Gen Sharma stressed the importance of stronger inter-agency cooperation. He called for rapid intelligence fusion and well-coordinated response mechanisms to address potential threats effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)