ECI Reviews Poll Preparedness for West Bengal Assembly Elections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) conducted a comprehensive review of preparations for the forthcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly Elections during a high-level meeting held in Kolkata on Monday.

The review was led by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi, who assessed various aspects of election readiness and interacted with representatives of major political parties.

Political Parties Share Concerns and Suggestions

During the visit, the Commission met with representatives of recognized national political parties including:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Indian National Congress

National People’s Party

Representatives of recognized state parties such as All India Forward Bloc and All India Trinamool Congress also participated in the discussions.

Political parties offered suggestions regarding election management and expressed concerns about ensuring peaceful polling.

Several parties called for stringent measures to prevent voter intimidation and violence, while urging the Commission to deploy Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in large numbers to maintain law and order.

They also raised concerns about the possible use of crude bombs, illegal firearms, money and muscle power during the elections and requested strict monitoring to prevent such activities.

Some parties suggested that the elections be conducted in one or two phases to help maintain better control over security arrangements.

ECI Assures Free and Fair Elections

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar assured political parties that the Commission is committed to conducting impartial, transparent and peaceful elections.

He said the ECI follows established legal procedures and will take all necessary measures to ensure that the electoral process remains free and fair.

The CEC emphasised that the Commission would maintain “zero tolerance” toward violence or intimidation of voters and election officials.

Political parties also assured the Commission of their cooperation in ensuring that the elections are conducted peacefully.

Transparency in Electoral Roll Revision

CEC Gyanesh Kumar also reiterated that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been carried out transparently.

He explained that the objective of the exercise is to ensure that all eligible voters are included in the electoral rolls while removing ineligible entries.

The Commission informed stakeholders that Forms 6, 7 and 8 can still be submitted for inclusion, deletion or correction of voter details.

Review with Administrative and Security Officials

Following the meeting with political parties, the Commission conducted a detailed review with senior administrative and law enforcement officials, including:

Divisional Commissioners

Commissioners of Police

District Election Officers (DEOs)

Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs)

Heads and nodal officers of enforcement agencies

Discussions covered critical aspects of election preparedness, including:

EVM management

Logistics and polling arrangements

Training of election staff

Monitoring of seizures and enforcement activities

Law and order planning

Voter awareness programmes

The Commission directed enforcement agencies to act impartially and firmly crack down on inducement-related activities, including the distribution of money, liquor or other incentives to influence voters.

Focus on Voter Facilities at Polling Stations

The ECI also instructed District Election Officers to ensure that Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) are available at all polling stations.

These facilities include:

Ramps for persons with disabilities

Wheelchairs

Drinking water

Other essential amenities to ensure comfortable voting conditions

Officials said the Commission remains committed to making the electoral process accessible, inclusive and voter-friendly.