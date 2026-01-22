AI Overwatch Act: A Political Battleground

The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee has taken significant legislative strides by advancing the 'AI Overwatch Act,' a bill designed to grant Congress authority over the exportation of artificial intelligence chips. The advancement came despite public opposition from David Sacks, the White House AI czar, and an active social media campaign aimed at halting its progress.

Introduced by Representative Brian Mast, this proposal intends to ensure that exports of advanced AI chips to China, among other nations, come under stricter scrutiny. Key features of the bill include a 30-day review period for the House Foreign Affairs and Senate Banking Committees to potentially block export licenses. The act currently bears bipartisan support, notably from Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks.

The bill has stirred substantial debate, invoking a divided response from political and public figures. Critics argue it undermines President Trump's directives and point fingers at CEO Dario Amodei of AI firm Anthropic for purported connections to its opposition. Meanwhile, Conservative voices label it as 'pro-China sabotage.' The bill is set to face further legislative hurdles, yet its backing hints at a strong push for enhanced national security measures.

