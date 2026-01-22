Left Menu

Putin Mulls Participation in Trump's Expanded 'Board of Peace'

Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering joining the US-led Board of Peace, which aims to enforce the Gaza ceasefire plan. The decision will follow consultations with strategic partners. Putin praised Trump's proposal and announced a $1 billion donation for Gaza's reconstruction, highlighting Russia's commitment to a long-term solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-01-2026 03:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 03:06 IST
In a move that could shape global diplomacy, Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated that Moscow will deliberate on joining the US-led Board of Peace, which seeks to implement the Gaza ceasefire plan. He stated the decision would follow thorough consultations with strategic partners.

Speaking at a national Security Council meeting, Putin acknowledged the efforts of the current US administration, led by President Donald Trump, in seeking resolutions for international conflicts, including the crisis in Ukraine. The Board of Peace, initially aimed at addressing the Gaza conflict, has evolved into a broader entity potentially brokering global peace deals.

Putin announced a significant $1 billion pledge to support Gaza's reconstruction, emphasizing the importance of addressing the humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people. With talks scheduled with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Putin underscored Russia's special relationship with Palestine and commitment to a peaceful, long-term settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

