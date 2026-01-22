Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled readiness to deploy frozen Russian assets towards the reconstruction of war-torn Ukraine. This announcement precedes a meeting with US President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

During a session at the Russian Security Council, Putin unveiled plans to allocate USD 1 billion from these assets to the Trump-promoted Board of Peace for overseeing the Gaza ceasefire.

Putin stated that additional funds could support rebuilding efforts in Ukraine, and discussions with US officials about this possibility are underway. American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are set to meet Putin for further talks concerning a resolution for Ukraine on Thursday.

