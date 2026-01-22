Left Menu

Vietnam Communist Party's Smooth Sailing: A Shortened Congress

The Vietnam Communist Party is holding a congress to elect its general secretary, likely leading to the smooth reappointment of the current leader, To Lam. The congress, originally planned to last several days, has been shortened due to an apparent agreement on leadership roles among delegates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hanoi | Updated: 22-01-2026 05:54 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 05:54 IST
Vietnam Communist Party's Smooth Sailing: A Shortened Congress
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

The Vietnam Communist Party is currently in the midst of a crucial congress to elect its general secretary, with proceedings suggesting a smooth path for the reappointment of the current leader, To Lam. Originally set to last until Sunday, the congress has been shortened, signaling a broad consensus among delegates.

Delegates began voting on Thursday, with the selection process expected to conclude as early as Friday. This swift decision-making indicates an absence of division within the party regarding the leadership. Historically, such congresses have extended for a week because of lengthy debates over leadership roles.

Approximately 1,600 delegates are expected to elect 200 members to the party's central committee. Following this, a shortlist will be used to elect the party chief and up to 19 Politburo members. A scheduled date for the final voting session has yet to be announced, but officials suggest it could conclude as early as Thursday.

TRENDING

1
Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde School Shooting Case

 Global
2
Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

Trial of Pro-Democracy Activists Highlights Tensions in Hong Kong

 Global
3
Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

Vince Aims for Victory in SA20 Eliminator with Team Confidence at Peak

 South Africa
4
Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

Daring Rescue: Police Save Abducted Baby from Human Traffickers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026