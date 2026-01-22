Vietnam Communist Party's Smooth Sailing: A Shortened Congress

The Vietnam Communist Party is currently in the midst of a crucial congress to elect its general secretary, with proceedings suggesting a smooth path for the reappointment of the current leader, To Lam. Originally set to last until Sunday, the congress has been shortened, signaling a broad consensus among delegates.

Delegates began voting on Thursday, with the selection process expected to conclude as early as Friday. This swift decision-making indicates an absence of division within the party regarding the leadership. Historically, such congresses have extended for a week because of lengthy debates over leadership roles.

Approximately 1,600 delegates are expected to elect 200 members to the party's central committee. Following this, a shortlist will be used to elect the party chief and up to 19 Politburo members. A scheduled date for the final voting session has yet to be announced, but officials suggest it could conclude as early as Thursday.