Vietnam Communist Party's Smooth Sailing: A Shortened Congress
The Vietnam Communist Party is holding a congress to elect its general secretary, likely leading to the smooth reappointment of the current leader, To Lam. The congress, originally planned to last several days, has been shortened due to an apparent agreement on leadership roles among delegates.
The Vietnam Communist Party is currently in the midst of a crucial congress to elect its general secretary, with proceedings suggesting a smooth path for the reappointment of the current leader, To Lam. Originally set to last until Sunday, the congress has been shortened, signaling a broad consensus among delegates.
Delegates began voting on Thursday, with the selection process expected to conclude as early as Friday. This swift decision-making indicates an absence of division within the party regarding the leadership. Historically, such congresses have extended for a week because of lengthy debates over leadership roles.
Approximately 1,600 delegates are expected to elect 200 members to the party's central committee. Following this, a shortlist will be used to elect the party chief and up to 19 Politburo members. A scheduled date for the final voting session has yet to be announced, but officials suggest it could conclude as early as Thursday.
