Judge Orders Redraw of NYC's Sole GOP Congressional District

A New York judge has mandated the redrawing of the state's only Republican-held congressional district in New York City, citing violations of the state constitution. The affected district, New York's 11th, was found to have diminished the voting power of Latino and Black communities, prompting a call for change by February 6.

The ruling, issued by New York state Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Pearlman, has drawn Republican criticism as they expect to launch an appeal. Pearlman's decision follows a lawsuit claiming the district's configuration disenfranchised minority voters and points to broader redistricting battles brewing nationally among major political parties.

This local decision feeds into a larger national narrative ahead of the 2026 midterm elections, where both Republicans and Democrats will vie for control of Congress. Currently, Republicans hold slim majorities, and shifts in district lines could influence legislative priorities and political investigations in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)