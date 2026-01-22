Left Menu

UDF Stages Fiery Protest in Kerala Assembly Over Sabarimala Gold Controversy

The Congress-led UDF disrupted Kerala assembly proceedings demanding state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan's resignation over the Sabarimala gold loss. The protest highlighted tensions around the issue, with accusations against both the UDF and CPI(M). The matter remains contentious as political exchanges intensify.

Updated: 22-01-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 12:04 IST
UDF Stages Fiery Protest in Kerala Assembly Over Sabarimala Gold Controversy
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) brought proceedings in the Kerala assembly to a halt on Thursday, insisting on the resignation of state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan. The disruption focused on a heated issue: the mysterious loss of gold from the revered Sabarimala shrine.

Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, expressed to Speaker A N Shamseer that the UDF's grievances remained unresolved from the last session, where they had exited in protest. With placards and banners accusing the CPI(M) of 'looting' the shrine, opposition MLAs stormed the well of the House, vowing no cooperation with proceedings.

In a fiery rebuttal, Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh criticized the UDF's reluctance to formally discuss the matter, labeling them 'cowards.' Tensions resurfaced surrounding Sonia Gandhi's alleged involvement, stirring further political drama in the assembly's chamber.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

