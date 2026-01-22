Omar Abdullah Chairs Crucial Cabinet Meeting Ahead of J&K Budget Session

In a significant move ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly's budget session, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a cabinet meeting in Jammu on Thursday. The meeting aimed to address vital public and administrative matters in preparation for the upcoming legislative activities.

The session, held at the civil secretariat in Jammu, saw the attendance of notable figures including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and several ministers such as Sakina Itoo, Javed Ahmed Rana, Javid Ahmed Dar, and Satish Sharma. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo was also present, underscoring the meeting's importance.

While an official statement about the meeting's outcomes remains undisclosed, it is confirmed that discussions focused on the lieutenant governor's forthcoming address and potential welfare measures for the annual budget. Chief Minister Abdullah, holding the finance portfolio, is set to present the government's second budget during the session.