Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Chairs Crucial Cabinet Meeting Ahead of J&K Budget Session

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah led a cabinet meeting in Jammu, focusing on public administration issues before the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly's budget session. Attendees included Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and various ministers. The lieutenant governor's approval is essential for implementing all cabinet decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-01-2026 13:21 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 13:21 IST
Omar Abdullah Chairs Crucial Cabinet Meeting Ahead of J&K Budget Session
meeting
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly's budget session, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a cabinet meeting in Jammu on Thursday. The meeting aimed to address vital public and administrative matters in preparation for the upcoming legislative activities.

The session, held at the civil secretariat in Jammu, saw the attendance of notable figures including Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and several ministers such as Sakina Itoo, Javed Ahmed Rana, Javid Ahmed Dar, and Satish Sharma. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo was also present, underscoring the meeting's importance.

While an official statement about the meeting's outcomes remains undisclosed, it is confirmed that discussions focused on the lieutenant governor's forthcoming address and potential welfare measures for the annual budget. Chief Minister Abdullah, holding the finance portfolio, is set to present the government's second budget during the session.

TRENDING

1
Union Budget 2026-27: Industry Calls for Job Creation & Export Support Amid Global Trade Frictions

Union Budget 2026-27: Industry Calls for Job Creation & Export Support Amid ...

 India
2
Naomi Osaka's Fashion Statement and Hard-Fought Victory at Australian Open

Naomi Osaka's Fashion Statement and Hard-Fought Victory at Australian Open

 Global
3
Gukesh's Triumph: Chess Drama at Tata Steel Masters

Gukesh's Triumph: Chess Drama at Tata Steel Masters

 Global
4
Girl Brave in Stray Dog Encounter

Girl Brave in Stray Dog Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026