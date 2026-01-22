Vijay's Whistle: Symbol of Political Aspiration

The Election Commission has granted actor-politician Vijay's party, TVK, the 'whistle' symbol, as confirmed by a senior party leader on Thursday.

According to party leader CTR Nirmal Kumar, Vijay prioritized the 'whistle' symbol over nine other proposed symbols due to its significant meaning.

The symbol resonates with the people of Tamil Nadu who wish for Vijay to become the Chief Minister. In a nod to his political ambitions, 'whistle podu' from his 2024 film GOAT, where the whistle symbol plays a part, echoes this step towards a political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)