Vijay's Whistle: Symbol of Political Aspiration
The Election Commission has designated the 'whistle' symbol to actor-politician Vijay's party, TVK. This crucial symbol aligns with Vijay's popular song, reflecting public expectations for his leadership as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, making it a significant milestone in his political journey.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission has granted actor-politician Vijay's party, TVK, the 'whistle' symbol, as confirmed by a senior party leader on Thursday.
According to party leader CTR Nirmal Kumar, Vijay prioritized the 'whistle' symbol over nine other proposed symbols due to its significant meaning.
The symbol resonates with the people of Tamil Nadu who wish for Vijay to become the Chief Minister. In a nod to his political ambitions, 'whistle podu' from his 2024 film GOAT, where the whistle symbol plays a part, echoes this step towards a political future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vijay
- whistle
- symbol
- politics
- Tamil Nadu
- TVK
- actor-politician
- Chief Minister
- election
- GOAT
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu 2025 Assembly Polls: Kamal Haasan and Vijay's Parties Gear Up With Symbols
Vijay's TVK Gears Up for 2026 Elections with 'Whistle' Symbol
NDA's Driving Force: Goyal's Confident Vision for Tamil Nadu Elections
Key Political Realignment in Tamil Nadu: BJP and AIADMK's Crucial Seat-Sharing Talks
AMMK's Return Strengthens NDA Ahead of Tamil Nadu Polls