Vijay's Whistle: Symbol of Political Aspiration

The Election Commission has designated the 'whistle' symbol to actor-politician Vijay's party, TVK. This crucial symbol aligns with Vijay's popular song, reflecting public expectations for his leadership as Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, making it a significant milestone in his political journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-01-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 15:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has granted actor-politician Vijay's party, TVK, the 'whistle' symbol, as confirmed by a senior party leader on Thursday.

According to party leader CTR Nirmal Kumar, Vijay prioritized the 'whistle' symbol over nine other proposed symbols due to its significant meaning.

The symbol resonates with the people of Tamil Nadu who wish for Vijay to become the Chief Minister. In a nod to his political ambitions, 'whistle podu' from his 2024 film GOAT, where the whistle symbol plays a part, echoes this step towards a political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

