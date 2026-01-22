Left Menu

Political Shuffle: MNS and Shiv Sena Forge New Alliance

In a surprising political development, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar announced a new alliance with Shiv Sena in KDMC. Despite past alliances, this has caused internal disputes. As political dynamics shift in Maharashtra, parties consider various strategies, including potentially re-aligning with BJP amid instability.

Updated: 22-01-2026 18:09 IST
Bala Nandgaonkar
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Bala Nandgaonkar made headlines on Thursday by indicating that political shifts were on the horizon. His comments came just a day after his party and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena joined forces in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) following civic elections.

However, the MNS's alliance with Shiv Sena has sparked confusion. Shiv Sena (UBT), led by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, claimed the merger in KDMC was beyond the approval of party leader Raj Thackeray. Raut added complexity by suggesting potential collaborations with BJP could occur amid severe instability, though ruling out working with Shinde.

The new political developments in Thane district have drawn significant attention, as MNS corporators threw their support behind Shinde's Shiv Sena. Despite forming partnerships during the elections, local leaders are now facing criticism, with potential disciplinary actions on the horizon. Sanjay Raut underscored that this alignment did not reflect MNS's official stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

