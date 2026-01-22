Chaiwala Controversy: Congress vs. BJP Intensifies

In a heated exchange of political reproach, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has launched an attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his 'chaiwala' narrative. Speaking at the National MGNREGA Workers' Convention, Kharge accused Modi of leveraging the image merely to garner electoral support, branding it as 'drama.'

Kharge further critiqued the BJP leadership, suggesting that Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have failed to deliver substantial achievements compared to former Congress Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Emphasizing projects from Congress's era, Kharge argued that unlike Modi, previous leadership prioritized substantial infrastructure like bullet trains.

The BJP responded fiercely through spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, who accused Congress of arrogance and repeated personal attacks on Modi. Bhandari asserted that the Indian public would eventually teach Congress a lesson, as seen in past elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)