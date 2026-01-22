Left Menu

Chaiwala Controversy: Congress vs. BJP Intensifies

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge criticizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'chaiwala' narrative, accusing him of electoral theatrics. The BJP retaliates, defending Modi and criticizing Congress's arrogance. Kharge also questions Modi's accomplishments, emphasizing projects introduced during Congress rule.

Narendra Modi
In a heated exchange of political reproach, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has launched an attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning his 'chaiwala' narrative. Speaking at the National MGNREGA Workers' Convention, Kharge accused Modi of leveraging the image merely to garner electoral support, branding it as 'drama.'

Kharge further critiqued the BJP leadership, suggesting that Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have failed to deliver substantial achievements compared to former Congress Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Emphasizing projects from Congress's era, Kharge argued that unlike Modi, previous leadership prioritized substantial infrastructure like bullet trains.

The BJP responded fiercely through spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, who accused Congress of arrogance and repeated personal attacks on Modi. Bhandari asserted that the Indian public would eventually teach Congress a lesson, as seen in past elections.

