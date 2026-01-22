Arctic Security: Stubb Calls for NATO-Backed Plan Amid Greenland Tensions

In a move to strengthen Arctic security, Finnish President Alexander Stubb has called for a strategic plan to be ready for the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey this July. This initiative comes in the wake of a U.S. agreement aimed at reducing discord over Greenland's future status.

The framework deal, announced by President Donald Trump, guarantees full and permanent U.S. access to Greenland, contingent on increased Arctic security involvement by NATO allies. This development emerged as President Trump retracted tariff threats against eight European nations over their opposition to his Greenland ambitions.

President Stubb emphasized the need for NATO's Scandinavian members to collaborate closely, advocating for an Arctic security architecture mirroring last year's defense spending deal in The Hague. European leaders, gathering for emergency talks, are poised to present a united front on the issue, underscoring Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's crucial role.

(With inputs from agencies.)