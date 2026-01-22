India's Economic Resilience: Navigating Global Tariff Challenges

The Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, assured that India's economy remains resilient against the threat of increased US tariffs, as acknowledged by President Donald Trump. Singh underscored India's strengthened global trade presence, highlighting its robust economic stance.

In a press briefing at the district headquarters, Singh noted that Trump's initial stance on imposing steep tariffs has softened, recognizing India's economic strength. With India emerging as a significant global market, international relations continue to thrive, affirming the nation's influential position in global trade.

Touching on global dynamics, Singh remarked on the transition from a bipolar to a multipolar world, reflecting India's growing importance. Addressing recent legal controversies, he emphasized adherence to law and order, stressing that no individual supersedes the system's rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)