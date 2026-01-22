Trump's $5 Billion Lawsuit Against JPMorgan: A Clash Over 'Debanking'

Donald Trump, the former U.S. President, has initiated a $5 billion lawsuit against banking giant JPMorgan Chase. The complaint, posted on CNBC's website, accuses the bank of debanking Trump by closing his accounts allegedly for political reasons.

In response to the lawsuit, JPMorgan maintained that they do not close accounts for political reasons, but rather due to legal or regulatory risks. "While we regret President Trump has sued us, we believe the suit holds no merit," the bank stated, affirming their policies.

This legal action sheds light on the perennial issue of banks' political neutrality and the pressure they face over adopting so-called 'woke' positions. As Trump's legal proceedings unfold, the banking practices surrounding controversial industries, as well as regulatory scrutiny, are under the spotlight.

(With inputs from agencies.)