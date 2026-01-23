Trump Administration Expands Controversial Mexico City Policy

The Trump administration is set to broaden the Mexico City Policy, a measure that restricts U.S. financial aid to groups promoting abortion, to now also cover organizations dealing with gender ideology and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). This move comes as part of a broader push to realign U.S. foreign assistance priorities.

Starting Friday, the scope of the policy, often derided as the "global gag rule" by critics, will extend beyond foreign nonprofit organizations to also include domestic NGOs. This expansion affects a vast array of entities, encompassing $30 billion of U.S. foreign assistance, as confirmed by an administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Originally established by Ronald Reagan in 1984, the policy has been a point of contention, being repealed by Democratic presidents and reinstated by Republicans. The Trump administration's recent shift, slated for formal announcement by the State Department, further reflects its efforts to curb government initiatives linked to gender-affirmative practices and diversity efforts, which they argue unfairly target certain groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)