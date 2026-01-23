Left Menu

Trump Administration Expands Controversial Mexico City Policy

The Trump administration is extending the Mexico City Policy, which restricts U.S. assistance to organizations that provide or promote abortions, to include groups involved in gender ideology and diversity initiatives. This expanded policy targets both international and U.S. NGOs, affecting $30 billion in foreign assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 02:09 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 02:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration is set to broaden the Mexico City Policy, a measure that restricts U.S. financial aid to groups promoting abortion, to now also cover organizations dealing with gender ideology and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). This move comes as part of a broader push to realign U.S. foreign assistance priorities.

Starting Friday, the scope of the policy, often derided as the "global gag rule" by critics, will extend beyond foreign nonprofit organizations to also include domestic NGOs. This expansion affects a vast array of entities, encompassing $30 billion of U.S. foreign assistance, as confirmed by an administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Originally established by Ronald Reagan in 1984, the policy has been a point of contention, being repealed by Democratic presidents and reinstated by Republicans. The Trump administration's recent shift, slated for formal announcement by the State Department, further reflects its efforts to curb government initiatives linked to gender-affirmative practices and diversity efforts, which they argue unfairly target certain groups.

