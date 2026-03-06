Drone attack on US Al Udeid air base thwarted, Qatar defence ministry says

​Qatar's ​defence ‌ministry said ​on Friday that a ‌drone attack on Al Udeid air ‌base, the biggest U.S. ‌base in the Middle East, had ⁠been ​thwarted.

Iran ⁠has been launching drones ⁠and missiles towards ​U.S. bases in the ⁠region after Israeli and ⁠U.S. ​strikes on the Islamic Republic ⁠since Saturday killed ⁠its ⁠top leaders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)