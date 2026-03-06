Drone attack on US Al Udeid air base thwarted, Qatar defence ministry says
Qatar's defence ministry said on Friday that a drone attack on Al Udeid air base, the biggest U.S. base in the Middle East, had been thwarted.
Iran has been launching drones and missiles towards U.S. bases in the region after Israeli and U.S. strikes on the Islamic Republic since Saturday killed its top leaders.
