Drone attack on US Al Udeid air base thwarted, Qatar defence ministry says

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2026 07:28 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 07:28 IST
​Qatar's ​defence ‌ministry said ​on Friday that a ‌drone attack on Al Udeid air ‌base, the biggest U.S. ‌base in the Middle East, had ⁠been ​thwarted.

Iran ⁠has been launching drones ⁠and missiles towards ​U.S. bases in the ⁠region after Israeli and ⁠U.S. ​strikes on the Islamic Republic ⁠since Saturday killed ⁠its ⁠top leaders.

