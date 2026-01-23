Left Menu

China and Brazil Unite for Global South Interests

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva discussed safeguarding Global South interests and maintaining the United Nations' role. They emphasized strengthening China-Latin America ties and a strategic partnership aligning China's Belt and Road Initiative with Brazil's development goals, amid concerns over US actions in Venezuela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 10:37 IST
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva engaged in a discussion focused on protecting the interests of the Global South and the essential role of the United Nations.

Xi emphasized the constructive contribution both nations can make to world peace and global governance, expressing China's long-term commitment to being a supportive partner to Latin American and Caribbean nations. The leaders are keen on advancing a community with a shared future in China-Latin America relations.

The proposed 2024 strategic partnership seeks to align China's Belt and Road Initiative with Brazil's development plans in agriculture, infrastructure, and energy transition. These talks follow heightened tensions in Latin America after the U.S. attempt to prosecute Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, raising concerns about external interventions in the region.

