Controversy Over Removal of Slavery Exhibit in Philadelphia

The U.S. National Park Service has taken down a slavery exhibit at Philadelphia's historic site, Independence National Historical Park, echoing President Donald Trump's directive against what he deems 'anti-American ideology' in museums and cultural centers.

The exhibit, once stationed at the President's House Site where George Washington resided during his presidency, detailed the history of slavery and Washington's own enslaved people. Its removal on Thursday has drawn considerable criticism from civil rights groups who view it as an effort to erase critical elements of American history.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro criticized the action, accusing Trump of attempting to 'rewrite and whitewash our history.' Civil rights organizations argue that the current administration is reversing social progress and undermining essential historical acknowledgment.