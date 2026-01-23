Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Vande Mataram and National Anthem History

The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of distorting the history of the national anthem and insulting Rabindranath Tagore. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted these claims during Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, amid allegations of rewriting history. The debate on nationalism continues between the opposition and the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 11:12 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Vande Mataram and National Anthem History
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being 'India's greatest distorian' for allegedly distorting the historical narrative surrounding the national anthem and Rabindranath Tagore. The criticism was delivered during discussions on the national song Vande Mataram in Parliament last month.

In a pointed attack, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh referenced a post on social media on the 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Ramesh argues that the PM is systematically eroding Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, evidenced by the repeal of the MGNREGA scheme.

The controversy underscores a broader debate on nationalism, history, and political legacy as Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, fiercely contest the BJP-led NDA government's approach, accusing it of rewriting history for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's rise to power in Gujarat started with one city; same will happen in Kerala: PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram.

BJP's rise to power in Gujarat started with one city; same will happen in Ke...

 India
2
Thrilling Showdowns Define Sixth Day at the Australian Open

Thrilling Showdowns Define Sixth Day at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Startup Shield: Navigating Risks in India's Booming Startup Ecosystem

Startup Shield: Navigating Risks in India's Booming Startup Ecosystem

 India
4
Global Insights: SRM University Faculty Advance AI Integration at CMU

Global Insights: SRM University Faculty Advance AI Integration at CMU

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026