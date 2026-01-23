Controversy Erupts Over Vande Mataram and National Anthem History

The Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being 'India's greatest distorian' for allegedly distorting the historical narrative surrounding the national anthem and Rabindranath Tagore. The criticism was delivered during discussions on the national song Vande Mataram in Parliament last month.

In a pointed attack, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh referenced a post on social media on the 129th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Ramesh argues that the PM is systematically eroding Mahatma Gandhi's legacy, evidenced by the repeal of the MGNREGA scheme.

The controversy underscores a broader debate on nationalism, history, and political legacy as Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, fiercely contest the BJP-led NDA government's approach, accusing it of rewriting history for political gain.

