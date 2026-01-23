Congress MP Denies Sabarimala Gold Case Involvement Amid Rising Allegations

UDF convenor and Congress MP Adoor Prakash has found himself under scrutiny amid allegations of involvement in the Sabarimala gold loss case. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Prakash admitted to meeting Unnikrishnan Potty, the prime accused, multiple times, but firmly denied any links to the case.

Prakash explained that he initially met Potty in 2019 following his election as the MP from the Attingal constituency, and his interactions were limited to social invitations and constituent activities. He described a neutral relationship with Potty, attended events as a public figure, and maintained that he gained no benefits from their meetings.

Addressing further allegations, Congress leader V D Satheesan defended Prakash, highlighting the meetings with Potty as unrelated to the Sabarimala scandal, which occurred under the LDF's governance. The unfolding controversy comes at a politically sensitive time for the UDF in Kerala.

