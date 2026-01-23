Supporters Rally for Julius Malema as Sentencing Looms

Left Menu

Thousands gathered outside the court as Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, awaited sentencing for firing a rifle at a rally in 2018. He was found guilty of unlawful firearm possession and reckless endangerment. Supporters held placards endorsing Malema, a prominent South African politician.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:05 IST
Thousands of supporters of South African opposition leader Julius Malema assembled outside the courthouse on Friday, as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) head awaited sentencing for discharging a firearm at a 2018 rally. Malema, convicted of unlawful weapon possession and recklessness, pleaded not guilty, claiming the gun was a toy.

Facing a potential 15-year sentence, the court may consider mitigating factors, leading to a more lenient punishment such as a suspended sentence or community service. EFF supporters, donning party regalia, displayed placards like "We stand with Julius Malema" outside East London Magistrate's Court.

The EFF, South Africa's fourth-largest party, commands around 10% of parliamentary seats and advocates for nationalising mines and land redistribution. Critics worry such policies might endanger South Africa's economy, yet supporters argue they address longstanding racial inequalities.

