Supporters Rally for Julius Malema as Sentencing Looms
Thousands gathered outside the court as Julius Malema, leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, awaited sentencing for firing a rifle at a rally in 2018. He was found guilty of unlawful firearm possession and reckless endangerment. Supporters held placards endorsing Malema, a prominent South African politician.
Thousands of supporters of South African opposition leader Julius Malema assembled outside the courthouse on Friday, as the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) head awaited sentencing for discharging a firearm at a 2018 rally. Malema, convicted of unlawful weapon possession and recklessness, pleaded not guilty, claiming the gun was a toy.
Facing a potential 15-year sentence, the court may consider mitigating factors, leading to a more lenient punishment such as a suspended sentence or community service. EFF supporters, donning party regalia, displayed placards like "We stand with Julius Malema" outside East London Magistrate's Court.
The EFF, South Africa's fourth-largest party, commands around 10% of parliamentary seats and advocates for nationalising mines and land redistribution. Critics worry such policies might endanger South Africa's economy, yet supporters argue they address longstanding racial inequalities.
