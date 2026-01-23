Left Menu

Ongoing Turmoil: Shashi Tharoor's Rift with Congress Intensifies Amid Kerala Polls

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor skipped a key strategy meeting for the upcoming Kerala polls, expressing dissatisfaction over Rahul Gandhi's failure to acknowledge him at a recent event. Tharoor's absence highlights internal strife within the party despite previous reconciliation efforts in Wayanad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:29 IST
Ongoing Turmoil: Shashi Tharoor's Rift with Congress Intensifies Amid Kerala Polls
Shashi Tharoor
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has skipped a significant party strategy meeting intended for Kerala's upcoming electoral contest. His absence underscores escalating tensions within the party, fuelled by perceived neglect from Rahul Gandhi at a recent event.

Sources report that Gandhi's failure to mention Tharoor, among other senior leaders, during a 'Maha Panchayath' event in Kochi on January 19 exacerbated existing grievances. Tharoor's omission was a pointed moment as he's a four-time MP and a current Congress Working Committee member.

Tharoor's office cited prior commitments at the Kerala Literature Festival for his absence. However, insiders highlight his discontent with repeated marginalization attempts by state leaders, despite efforts to resolve conflicts during earlier meetings in Wayanad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'VB GRAM G' Comment: A Clash of Legacies

BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'VB GRAM G' Comment: A Clash of Legacies

 India
2
India Cements Ltd: Navigating Losses Amid Revenue Surge

India Cements Ltd: Navigating Losses Amid Revenue Surge

 India
3
Europe Stands Firm: Navigating Transatlantic Tensions

Europe Stands Firm: Navigating Transatlantic Tensions

 Global
4
India Amplifies Agri-Exports at Gulfood 2026 in Dubai

India Amplifies Agri-Exports at Gulfood 2026 in Dubai

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026