Ongoing Turmoil: Shashi Tharoor's Rift with Congress Intensifies Amid Kerala Polls

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has skipped a significant party strategy meeting intended for Kerala's upcoming electoral contest. His absence underscores escalating tensions within the party, fuelled by perceived neglect from Rahul Gandhi at a recent event.

Sources report that Gandhi's failure to mention Tharoor, among other senior leaders, during a 'Maha Panchayath' event in Kochi on January 19 exacerbated existing grievances. Tharoor's omission was a pointed moment as he's a four-time MP and a current Congress Working Committee member.

Tharoor's office cited prior commitments at the Kerala Literature Festival for his absence. However, insiders highlight his discontent with repeated marginalization attempts by state leaders, despite efforts to resolve conflicts during earlier meetings in Wayanad.

