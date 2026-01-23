Tamil Nadu Asserts Continuation of MGNREGA Amid Opposition to New Scheme

The Tamil Nadu assembly passed a resolution on Friday, urging the central government to maintain the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to safeguard rural livelihoods. This resolution, spearheaded by Chief Minister M K Stalin, highlights concerns over the newly introduced Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme.

Chief Minister Stalin criticized the new scheme, asserting it undermines rural employment opportunities, state financial structures, and local body self-reliance. He drew attention to fund release delays, which he claims show a discriminatory attitude towards Tamil Nadu's development. The state's ongoing struggle to access Rs 1,026 crore for wages and Rs 1,087 crore for material under MGNREGA remains a significant concern.

Additionally, Stalin expressed dissatisfaction over the exclusion of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the new scheme, advocating for the continuation of the existing program under Gandhi's legacy. He argues that the VB-G RAM G scheme does not guarantee the 'Right to Work' and is reliant on central government allocations, sparking statewide opposition.

