TTV Dhinakaran's Bold Move: Rejoining NDA to Challenge DMK

AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran announced joining the NDA to oust the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, setting aside differences with AIADMK. The move was declared during a rally with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Previously ousted by AIADMK's Palaniswami, Dhinakaran rejoined the NDA, emphasizing shared opposition against DMK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 23-01-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:28 IST
AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran declared on Friday that his party had joined the NDA to challenge the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing that the decision was made without 'coercion.'

Despite tensions with AIADMK leadership, Dhinakaran stressed that public welfare and efforts to end DMK rule were prioritized over personal disputes.

Addressing the NDA's political rally, Dhinakaran highlighted shared goals with the AIADMK and BJP, announcing reconciliation with AIADMK leader Palaniswami and the strategic step to strengthen opposition against DMK leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

