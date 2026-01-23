Farooq Abdullah Calls for Relief Amid Inclement Weather
Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, has urged the administration to ensure relief and compensation for those affected by bad weather. He emphasizes the need for essential services to remain uninterrupted and encourages party members to support the populace during these challenging times.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has called upon the administration to be vigilant and proactive in delivering aid to those impacted by adverse weather conditions. He pressed for swift relief measures, stating that essential services must not be disrupted.
Emphasizing the role of party members, Abdullah urged legislators and office bearers to engage directly with constituents to provide support during the current weather challenges. He stressed the need for immediate attention to families hardest hit by the stormy conditions.
The recent rainfall, while welcomed after a dry spell, has also caused hardship. Abdullah seeks prompt compensation for affected individuals, highlighting the administration's responsibility to ensure prompt delivery of basic amenities to every household.
