Farooq Abdullah Calls for Relief Amid Inclement Weather

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has called upon the administration to be vigilant and proactive in delivering aid to those impacted by adverse weather conditions. He pressed for swift relief measures, stating that essential services must not be disrupted.

Emphasizing the role of party members, Abdullah urged legislators and office bearers to engage directly with constituents to provide support during the current weather challenges. He stressed the need for immediate attention to families hardest hit by the stormy conditions.

The recent rainfall, while welcomed after a dry spell, has also caused hardship. Abdullah seeks prompt compensation for affected individuals, highlighting the administration's responsibility to ensure prompt delivery of basic amenities to every household.

