Sukhbir Badal Rallies Support: 'Save Punjab, Bring Back SAD'

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal criticized the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, accusing it of mismanagement and election manipulation. He claimed defections back to SAD have weakened rivals. Badal promised infrastructure improvements, industrial incentives, and youth employment initiatives if his party regains power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:27 IST
In a recent rally, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal voiced strong criticism against the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, alleging a decline in law and order and accusing it of influencing voters through financial schemes ahead of elections. Badal, targeting AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, claimed the Punjab government is being directly controlled from Delhi.

Speaking at the 'Punjab Bachao, Sukhbir Badal Liao' campaign in Hoshiarpur, Badal announced that defections from dissident factions back to SAD have diluted opposition influence in the region. Prominent leaders like Surinder Singh Bhullewal Rathan and others decamped to SAD, signaling a regional power shift.

Badal pledged a robust development agenda for Punjab if SAD returns to power, focusing on improving irrigation systems, incentivizing industry in the Kandi region, and prioritizing employment for local youth. He also outlined plans for new medical colleges and economic policies aimed at youth entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

