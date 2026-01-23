Left Menu

Rome's Firm Allyship: Italy's Ongoing Cooperation with the U.S.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni affirmed Italy's steadfast intention to cooperate with the United States. She emphasized the privileged connections Italy and Germany maintain with the U.S., highlighted during a press conference in Rome with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 23-01-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 20:49 IST
Rome's Firm Allyship: Italy's Ongoing Cooperation with the U.S.
Giorgia Meloni
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has clearly outlined Italy's unwavering commitment to its partnership with the United States, as revealed in statements made last Friday.

During a news conference in Rome, she underscored the significant role that Italy and Germany's distinct relationships with the U.S. play in strengthening bilateral ties.

The press event followed productive talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, emphasizing shared international objectives amid a changing geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Torrent Power Tops India's Discom Rankings Again

Torrent Power Tops India's Discom Rankings Again

 India
2
Triumphant March: Palghar's Long Stride to Victory

Triumphant March: Palghar's Long Stride to Victory

 India
3
Nepal Gears up for Elections with Heightened Security Measures

Nepal Gears up for Elections with Heightened Security Measures

 Nepal
4
Tensions Rise as U.S. Military Transfers IS Detainees from Syria

Tensions Rise as U.S. Military Transfers IS Detainees from Syria

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026