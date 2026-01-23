Rome's Firm Allyship: Italy's Ongoing Cooperation with the U.S.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has clearly outlined Italy's unwavering commitment to its partnership with the United States, as revealed in statements made last Friday.

During a news conference in Rome, she underscored the significant role that Italy and Germany's distinct relationships with the U.S. play in strengthening bilateral ties.

The press event followed productive talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, emphasizing shared international objectives amid a changing geopolitical landscape.

