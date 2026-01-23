Tensions Ignite: Political Rivalry Sparks Fire in Ballari

A model house in Ballari's G Square Layout caught fire on Friday, reportedly at the hands of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy's supporters, according to local police sources.

The residential layout, being developed by BJP MLA and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy alongside former Minister B Sriramulu, became a target amidst ongoing political tensions.

Janardhana Reddy's brother, G Somashekar Reddy, accused Bharath Reddy's followers of dousing the structure with petrol and diesel before igniting it. This incident follows prior unrest linked to these political figures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)