Tensions Ignite: Political Rivalry Sparks Fire in Ballari
A model house in Ballari's G Square Layout was set ablaze, allegedly by Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy's supporters. The development, spearheaded by BJP's Janardhana Reddy, faced violence linked to political tensions. The incident follows previous clashes between supporters of Janardhana and Bharath Reddy.
A model house in Ballari's G Square Layout caught fire on Friday, reportedly at the hands of Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy's supporters, according to local police sources.
The residential layout, being developed by BJP MLA and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy alongside former Minister B Sriramulu, became a target amidst ongoing political tensions.
Janardhana Reddy's brother, G Somashekar Reddy, accused Bharath Reddy's followers of dousing the structure with petrol and diesel before igniting it. This incident follows prior unrest linked to these political figures in the region.
