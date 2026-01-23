Somaliland's Diplomatic Dance: Seeking Recognition on a Global Stage

President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi of Somaliland used the World Economic Forum to seek global recognition for his nation. In a closed-door dinner event, he presented investment opportunities, focusing on the strategic deep-sea port of Berbera.

The event was attended by high-profile dignitaries, including Eric Trump and President Isaac Herzog of Israel, whose country recently recognized Somaliland. The presence of these leaders highlighted the potential for international engagement.

Despite the exchanges and Abdullahi's call for support, formal recognition of Somaliland remains a challenge, with varying accounts of interactions and conversations during the event, particularly involving Trump and Herzog.