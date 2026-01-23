Left Menu

Somaliland's Diplomatic Dance: Seeking Recognition on a Global Stage

At the World Economic Forum, Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi sought international recognition and investment by meeting influential leaders, including Eric Trump. The strategic port of Berbera was highlighted as a key opportunity. However, formal recognition remains elusive despite Herzog’s support and contentious exchanges with Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:58 IST
Somaliland's Diplomatic Dance: Seeking Recognition on a Global Stage

President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi of Somaliland used the World Economic Forum to seek global recognition for his nation. In a closed-door dinner event, he presented investment opportunities, focusing on the strategic deep-sea port of Berbera.

The event was attended by high-profile dignitaries, including Eric Trump and President Isaac Herzog of Israel, whose country recently recognized Somaliland. The presence of these leaders highlighted the potential for international engagement.

Despite the exchanges and Abdullahi's call for support, formal recognition of Somaliland remains a challenge, with varying accounts of interactions and conversations during the event, particularly involving Trump and Herzog.

TRENDING

1
Omar Abdullah Leads Pre-Budget Talks: Stakeholders Share Vision for J&K Budget 2026-27

Omar Abdullah Leads Pre-Budget Talks: Stakeholders Share Vision for J&K Budg...

 India
2
Turkey Advocates for Ceasefire Amid Islamic State Transfers

Turkey Advocates for Ceasefire Amid Islamic State Transfers

 Turkey
3
Tragic Collision: Law Student Loses Life in Delhi Accident

Tragic Collision: Law Student Loses Life in Delhi Accident

 India
4
Ivory Coast's Political Landscape: Continuity and Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle

Ivory Coast's Political Landscape: Continuity and Strategic Cabinet Reshuffl...

 Cote d'Ivoire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026