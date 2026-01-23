Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) urged the Union government to formally accept the findings of the Mukherjee Commission Report and establish a Special Investigation Team to disclose the remaining classified files regarding Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, party officials stated during a recent event.

Celebrating the enduring legacy of Netaji on 'Deshprem Divas,' AIFB General Secretary G Devarajan emphasized the importance of transparency concerning Bose's mysterious demise and the narrative around his remains. Historical accuracy and national integrity depend on a full revelation, he argued.

The party asserted that claims about Netaji's remains in Japan are misleading, voicing that dismantling such rumors respects national sentiment. They also reaffirmed commitment to Bose's ideals of nationalism and secularism, underpinning their events with patriotic fervor.