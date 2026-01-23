Left Menu

Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

The All India Forward Bloc calls for the Indian government to accept the Mukherjee Commission Report and form a Special Investigation Team to declassify documents related to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The push is to clarify historical truths about this revered freedom fighter and address related controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 23:44 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 23:44 IST
Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) urged the Union government to formally accept the findings of the Mukherjee Commission Report and establish a Special Investigation Team to disclose the remaining classified files regarding Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, party officials stated during a recent event.

Celebrating the enduring legacy of Netaji on 'Deshprem Divas,' AIFB General Secretary G Devarajan emphasized the importance of transparency concerning Bose's mysterious demise and the narrative around his remains. Historical accuracy and national integrity depend on a full revelation, he argued.

The party asserted that claims about Netaji's remains in Japan are misleading, voicing that dismantling such rumors respects national sentiment. They also reaffirmed commitment to Bose's ideals of nationalism and secularism, underpinning their events with patriotic fervor.

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026