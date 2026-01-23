U.N. Mandates Probe into Iran's Crackdown Amidst Global Debate

The U.N. Human Rights Council has condemned Iran for alleged human rights abuses and launched an investigation following a crackdown on anti-government protests that reportedly killed thousands. High Commissioner Volker Turk implored Iranian authorities to cease their repression during the council's emergency session in Geneva.

The resolution, which extends a previous inquiry set up in 2022, aims to document recent unrest for potential legal proceedings. While Iran blames the unrest on 'terrorists and rioters' supported by the U.S. and Israel, the rights council's decision faced opposition from countries like China and India.

The international community remains divided on how to handle the situation, with concerns over funding the extended U.N. inquiry. Meanwhile, the death toll remains contested, as rights groups work to verify fatalities amidst Tehran's claim of internal accountability mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)