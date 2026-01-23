Ivory Coast's Political Landscape: Continuity and Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle
Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara reshuffled his cabinet, appointing his brother as vice prime minister while retaining key ministers. The reshuffle follows electoral victories, signaling continuity. Ouattara aims to foster new political leadership as the nation's economy continues its rapid growth, being the top cocoa producer globally.
In a strategic move to maintain political stability, Ivory Coast's President Alassane Ouattara reshuffled his cabinet on Friday, placing his brother, Tene Birahima Ouattara, in the newly established role of vice prime minister. This appointment, which adds to his responsibilities as Defence Minister, is seen as an elevation within the government ranks.
The reshuffle happens after Ouattara's successful re-election and his party's decisive win in the December legislative elections, which secured a majority in parliament. At 84, Ouattara, who once served as a deputy managing director at the International Monetary Fund, is focused on grooming a fresh generation of leadership as he leads Ivory Coast.
These changes occur amidst Ivory Coast's ongoing economic expansion. As the world's top cocoa producer, the nation is leveraging nearly 15 years of uninterrupted growth to bolster its position as one of the fastest-growing economies in the region.
