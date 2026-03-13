Left Menu

U.S. Economic Growth Faces Sharp Downturn

The U.S. economy's growth slowed significantly in the fourth quarter due to reduced consumer spending and business investment, as per revised government data. The growth rate was adjusted to 0.7% from an initial 1.4%. The economic outlook is further clouded by the U.S.-Israeli tensions with Iran affecting oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-03-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 18:47 IST
U.S. Economic Growth Faces Sharp Downturn
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States saw a notable slowdown in economic growth during the fourth quarter, as revealed by revised data on Friday. Consumer spending and business investment declines played a major role, according to the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis. The revised growth rate stands at 0.7% annually, downsized from the previously reported 1.4%.

In the third quarter, the economy expanded at a pace of 4.4%, but the reduction this past quarter is attributed to cuts in government expenditures, particularly in state and local government structures, and slowed export growth. Additionally, the 43-day government shutdown last year had a lingering negative effect on GDP growth.

Final sales to private domestic purchasers, excluding government spending, trade, and inventories, increased by 1.9%. Although this was less than the earlier 2.4% estimate and below the 2.9% growth in the previous quarter, growth expectations for this quarter are more optimistic. However, rising oil prices due to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran pose risks to this outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026